Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $309,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.87. 203,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,308. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.04. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Matson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

