Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $136.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.94. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $62.98 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Masonite International by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,643,000 after acquiring an additional 434,950 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,869,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Masonite International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,128,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,302,000 after acquiring an additional 179,253 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,293,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masonite International by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

