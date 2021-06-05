Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Amedisys by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.40, for a total transaction of $253,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,248 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $255.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.42 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.10.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

