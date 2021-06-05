Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,243 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 203.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THO stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

