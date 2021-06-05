Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $189.32 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.72 and a 52-week high of $197.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.67.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

