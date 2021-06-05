Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 744,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.00. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

