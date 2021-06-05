Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $611,000 Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,139,000 after buying an additional 101,822 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Globant by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,480,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Globant by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE:GLOB opened at $213.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.14 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $130.92 and a one year high of $244.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.