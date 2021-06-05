Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $587,000 in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,232 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after buying an additional 2,278,215 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 1,961,737 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after buying an additional 1,609,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

COG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

