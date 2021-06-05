Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $150.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.46. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $144.03 and a 12-month high of $201.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

