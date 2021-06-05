Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Raised to GBX 195 at Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 171.30 ($2.24).

Shares of MKS stock opened at GBX 157.45 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 157.24. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 173.89 ($2.27). The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59.

In related news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

