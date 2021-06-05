MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $483.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $513.00 to $483.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.18 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $557.56.
MKTX stock opened at $450.23 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $486.56.
In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,070 shares of company stock worth $15,418,059. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
