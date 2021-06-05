MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $483.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $513.00 to $483.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $557.56.

MKTX stock opened at $450.23 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $431.19 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $486.56.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,070 shares of company stock worth $15,418,059. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

