MarketAxess Holdings Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for MarketAxess in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $483.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ FY2021 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $557.56.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $450.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $486.56. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,070 shares of company stock valued at $15,418,059. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,522,000 after buying an additional 254,372 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.