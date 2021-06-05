Mark Stephen Little Acquires 17,250 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$30.79 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,710.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.23.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.5906414 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 4,666.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on SU. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.44.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

