Mark A. Turner Sells 24,336 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Mark A. Turner sold 24,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,427.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark A. Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Mark A. Turner sold 22,441 shares of WSFS Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,613.19.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.18. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.37.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSFS. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,093 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after acquiring an additional 143,553 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,330,000 after buying an additional 127,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after buying an additional 282,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

