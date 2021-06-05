Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Receives $38.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLFNF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of MLFNF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.22. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

