Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MLVF opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $143.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Malvern Bancorp comprises approximately 3.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.91% of Malvern Bancorp worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

