Maintel (LON:MAI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $335.02

Maintel Holdings Plc (LON:MAI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 335.02 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 339 ($4.43). Maintel shares last traded at GBX 330 ($4.31), with a volume of 1,553 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 335.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27. The firm has a market cap of £47.39 million and a P/E ratio of 61.11.

About Maintel (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.