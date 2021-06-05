Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Down to $30.89

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.89, but opened at $29.75. Magnite shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 5,276 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.69.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $1,389,890.07. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 312,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,725,621.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,392 shares of company stock worth $18,059,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after buying an additional 6,118,242 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Magnite by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,544,000 after buying an additional 2,201,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Magnite by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after buying an additional 1,630,559 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Magnite by 12,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,667,000 after buying an additional 1,442,176 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Magnite by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after buying an additional 703,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

