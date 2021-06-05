Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $434.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.19.

Shares of LULU opened at $329.52 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.10.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

