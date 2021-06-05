Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) vs. Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Financial Analysis

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Luby’s and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luby’s -15.01% -24.47% -9.87% Wingstop 10.74% -15.26% 18.84%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Luby’s and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Wingstop 0 6 13 0 2.68

Wingstop has a consensus target price of $164.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.30%. Given Wingstop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wingstop is more favorable than Luby’s.

Risk & Volatility

Luby’s has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of Luby’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of Luby’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wingstop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luby’s and Wingstop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luby’s $214.02 million 0.54 -$29.45 million N/A N/A Wingstop $248.81 million 16.47 $23.31 million $1.09 126.42

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than Luby’s.

Summary

Wingstop beats Luby’s on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luby’s

Luby's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores. Its primary brands include Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – World's Greatest Hamburgers, Koo Koo Roo, and Cheeseburger in Paradise, as well as Luby's Culinary Contract Services. As of November 24, 2020, the company operated 84 restaurants; and 26 locations through Culinary Contract Services. As of August 26, 2020, it operates 60 Luby's Cafeteria restaurants and 24 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as Luby's Cafeterias, Inc. Luby's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

