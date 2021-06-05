Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 76,340 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,340 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $29,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

WRI stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

