Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 14,650 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $22,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,945,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $93,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,936,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,214,000 after acquiring an additional 965,567 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $82.80 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

