Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,487,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,748,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 2.95% of The Container Store Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 832,263 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCS stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $658.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.72 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About The Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

