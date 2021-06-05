Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 127,867 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.78% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $32,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 236.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,455,000 after purchasing an additional 79,902 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,258,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEIS stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

