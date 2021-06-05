LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Katerina Patmore Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) insider Katerina Patmore acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £11,800 ($15,416.78).

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 237.60 ($3.10) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 690.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 203.40 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

LMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 240 ($3.14).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

