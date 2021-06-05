Lisk Price Reaches $3.62 (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Lisk has a market cap of $464.14 million and approximately $42.05 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00009591 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00038009 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00030705 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003275 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,156,463 coins and its circulating supply is 128,226,195 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

