LinkEye Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.35 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and $3.35 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00068594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00299608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00238894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.27 or 0.01168134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,458.91 or 0.99840988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

