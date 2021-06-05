Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on LINC. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 39.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $2,810,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter worth about $2,376,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,126.6% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 228,700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.4% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,502,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 188,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 70,829 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.