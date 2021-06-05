LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Tops $0.0199

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $20.52 million and approximately $45,743.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00077483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00025684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.75 or 0.01018520 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,637.49 or 0.10129527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00053812 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,037,993,009 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,573,885 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.