Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRDA. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

LBRDA stock opened at $158.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.26. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $164.05.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.