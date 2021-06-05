Lethean Trading 14.4% Higher This Week (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. Lethean has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $1,655.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lethean has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,683.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.15 or 0.07317591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $647.40 or 0.01814294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.17 or 0.00482507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00175942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00767746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.20 or 0.00474167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.00 or 0.00420379 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

