Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This is an increase from Leon’s Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

TSE:LNF opened at C$21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. Leon’s Furniture has a 12-month low of C$12.50 and a 12-month high of C$23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.17.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$571.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Leon’s Furniture will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$21.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.