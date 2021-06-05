Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.86. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 21,309 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.598 per share. This is an increase from Lenovo Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Lenovo Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

