Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Announces Earnings Results

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

SWIM opened at $28.97 on Friday. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Get Latham Group alerts:

In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.