LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $76.75 on Friday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $49.95 and a 52-week high of $80.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.64.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

