Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Under Armour by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Under Armour by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

