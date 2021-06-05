Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,289 shares during the quarter. Trex comprises about 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Trex worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,172 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 19.9% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.57. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

