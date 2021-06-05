Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $3.57 Million Stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59,006 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 38.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.03. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

