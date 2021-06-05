Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 1.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,764 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $75.72 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $641,920.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,385,070 shares of company stock worth $97,096,386. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

