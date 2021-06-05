Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after buying an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in LKQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,668,000 after buying an additional 265,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $336,721,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after buying an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in LKQ by 756.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after buying an additional 4,515,207 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.05.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

