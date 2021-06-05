Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 718.80 ($9.39). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 716.20 ($9.36), with a volume of 1,330,910 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 728.67 ($9.52).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 715.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.10%.

In related news, insider Mark Allan acquired 20,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

