Lamden 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $51,193.00 (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $51,193.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

