Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

LW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 288,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 153,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $84.00. 420,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,607. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

