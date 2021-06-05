Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106.23 Million

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a market capitalization of $472.53 million and approximately $106.23 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy coin can now be bought for $2.30 or 0.00006152 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded up 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00078844 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00025083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.17 or 0.01030869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.03 or 0.10173403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00053717 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity. KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens. “

