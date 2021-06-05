Kryll (KRL) Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Kryll has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Kryll coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $9.10 million and $144,445.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00075975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00025542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.84 or 0.01006897 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.38 or 0.09889299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00053468 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

