Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTB opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 440.68%. The company had revenue of $651.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KTB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

