KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. Research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

