KIWIGO Price Tops $0.0359 (KGO)

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One KIWIGO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KIWIGO has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. KIWIGO has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $102,930.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00068068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.43 or 0.00296039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00238729 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $419.57 or 0.01135052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,856.44 or 0.99707097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KIWIGO Coin Profile

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

Buying and Selling KIWIGO

