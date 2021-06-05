Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith bought 500 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,231.

TSE KL traded up C$0.50 on Monday, reaching C$51.69. 445,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,788. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$76.43. The firm has a market cap of C$13.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.