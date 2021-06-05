Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

KIM opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.42.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

